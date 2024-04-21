Real Kashmir's Muhammad Hammad Looks Forward To ISL Challenge

Hammad is set to play his trade with Indian Super League team FC Goa in the 2024-25 season and his journey to the highest tier of Indian football hasn't been easy. The Srinagar born defender suffered a major setback after an ACL tear left him on the sidelines and threatened to derail his promising career.

On his comeback to Real Kashmir this season, Hammad was named captain as the Snow Leopards impressed everyone in the I-League. His stellar performances, which saw the Srinagar-based club let in only 19 goals in 24 games, earned him the opportunity to play for India's top club.

“I am thankful to the coaches, the staff, and my teammates for all the help. I never thought I'd win the best defender award, but it certainly feels great to be recognised for my efforts,” Hammad told AIFF.

“Not conceding goals is something that we as a club have always been good at. I think it also comes down to the atmosphere at our home matches. The fans here in Kashmir support us so passionately whenever we have a game at the TRC Turf, it just gives us all that hunger to go out and perform, to not concede, and to score goals.”

Hammad began his youth career with LoneStar Kashmir FC and also represented J&K in Santosh Trophy for the 2015-16 season. The 6-foot-1 center back joined Real Kashmir in 2017 and won the I-League second division. After his injury, Hammad took to playing in lower leagues to get back to full fitness. He suited up for Jaipur Elite FC in Rajasthan and returned home to wear FC1 colors in the Srinagar Premier League.

“I realised while recovering from my injury that I could not play at a high level right away. It was either train and sit on the bench, or go play in a couple of state leagues to get my match fitness, and then play the I-League,” Hammad said.“Once you adjust to playing at a lower intensity, then you can move up the ranks to higher levels.”

The sudden death Real Kashmir owner Sandeep Chattoo on the eve of 2024 left the team in shock.

“It was a shock for all of Kashmir when he passed away. But we are all thankful to the coach, staff, and co-owners for taking the initiative to keep the club running. So far, we have not faced any issues, and hats off to them for continuing the work in the same fashion,” he said.

Hammad will now look to earn a call up to Indian football team.

“Of course, like everyone, I want to play at higher levels. I want to play in the ISL and represent India one day,” he said.“But right now, I need to keep improving my game, and rectifying my mistakes. I need to raise my level with every game.”

