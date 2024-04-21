Azerbaijan's Rich Culture And Traditions Presented In Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cultural Day was held in Rabat American School in the capital ofMorocco with the participation of 20 countries, Azernews reports.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in Morocco also participated in thetraditional event held to demonstrate the diversity of the culturesof the world's peoples.

The embassy noted that the rich culture and traditions ofAzerbaijan were presented to the event participants and guests.

Visitors to the national stand got acquainted with Azerbaijanicarpet making, national costumes, pottery and music. The diversityof the national cuisine of Azerbaijan has attracted the specialinterest of the guests. They were given the opportunity to tastemeat and kutab and our national cookies baklava, as well as drinkAzerbaijan tea with walnut and white cherry jam.

It should be noted that more than 300 visitors attended thefestival.