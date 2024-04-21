Invaders Shell Two Communities In Sumy Region At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning on Saturday, April 20, Russian invaders fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.
This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 artillery explosions were recorded. Krasnopil and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled," the report says.
Russian missiles hit Shostka, Sumy
region
As reported, on April 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of Shostka.
