Russian Troops Attack Over 20 Settlements In Kherson Region In One Day, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the enemy fired on Kherson and 20 other settlements in the region, injuring a person and damaging 12 houses.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday, the enemy fired at Antonivka, Komyshany, Inzhenerne, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Novokairy, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Sablukivka, Novoberyslav, Olhivka, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched a missile attack on the Chornobaivka community... One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression," the head of the region wrote. Read also:
Person killed in Kherson
region yesterday due to enemy shelling
He noted that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 12 private houses were damaged.
They also hit an educational institution, a catering facility, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas pipeline. "The gas leak has been blocked, there are no more fires or threats," Prokudin stated.
As reported, the Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, the enemy kills and injures civilians almost every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.
