ICICI Bank strengthens support for senior citizens in West Bengal

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Kolkata: ICICI Bank has announced a range of initiatives to make banking more convenient to its senior citizen customers in West Bengal. As part of this programme, the Bank has set up desks with Relationship Managers dedicated to service senior citizens at all branches in the state. The desks offer personalised assistance to senior citizens for various banking requirements including providing form 15H, life certificate, fixed deposits and interest certificate. In case the senior citizens want to avail of these services from the convenience of their home, they can do so digitally on the Bank’s retail banking application, iMobile Pay. Additionally, the Bank has made banking services available at the doorstep of senior citizens to provide improved convenience to them throughout the state.



In order to promote these initiatives, the Bank has launched a comprehensive ad campaign titled, ‘Moner Moton Banking’ featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, two renowned actors in West Bengal. The campaign was aired on popular Bengali news and entertainment channels, and was supported by outdoor advertising across premium locations in the state.



Further, ICICI Bank aims to celebrate rich cultural heritage of the state through the launch of Tarar Khonje’, a talent search exclusively for residents of West Bengal and NRIs above 50 years of age. This initiative is a part of the Bank’s overall focus to serve the senior citizens in the state. The talent search encompasses various categories including dancing, singing, poetry recitation, playing musical instruments, stand-up comedy and photography. The interested participants can submit their entries on the talent search’s official website



To ensure maximum participation from senior citizens, the talent search has reached out to over 60 housing societies including esteemed old age homes like Snehodiya and Swapnobhor.



Mr. Akash Raghav, State Head- West Bengal and North East, ICICI Bank said, “We have undertaken multi-pronged steps to enhance hassle-free, seamless and convenient banking experience to the senior citizens in West Bengal as part of our aim to become their preferred bank of choice. We have also launched ‘Tarar Khonje’ which offers an opportunity to the residents and NRIs of the state who are above 50 years to showcase their talent. With over 5,000 registrations in just a few weeks, this initiative has garnered significant interest and participation. Through this campaign, our aim is to celebrate the artistic and cultural prowess of Bengal's talented residents.”





MENAFN21042024005232011781ID1108119412