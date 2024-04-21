CBK: USD Rises To KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Sunday dropped 0.03 percent against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.308 and the euro edged down 0.19 percent to the level of KD 0.328 compared to Thursday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK reported, in its daily bulletin, that the sterling pound fell 0.76 percent to KD 0.381, the Swiss Franc, down 0.01 percent, trading at KD 0.338 and the Japanese yen remained steady at KD 0.002.

Exchange prices, declared by the CBK, reflect average rates and not the transactions' actual ones. (end)

