'Qatar Sets Inspiring Model For Utilizing Creativity In Achieving Sdgs'

Doha: The international community celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day on April 21 each year to promote awareness of their role in achieving sustainable development.

This day is celebrated based on a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly issued on April 27, 2017. It serves as an occasion to highlight best practices and shed light on the use of creative thinking and technology to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Jawaher Faisal Al Khuzaei, an expert in knowledge economy and Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), stated that the concept of creative economy has become a fundamental pillar in the global economy in recent years. She emphasized that creative economy is not only a part of the economy but also a fundamental driver of growth and development in countries and societies.

She explained that this type of economy relies on the production and utilization of knowledge, considering knowledge as a key source of wealth and prosperity in society. This is achieved by transforming creative ideas into products and services that can be exchanged, traded, and consumed.

Al Khuzaei pointed out that the creative economy encompasses a wide range of creative and cultural industries, including heritage, arts, multimedia, and functional innovations. She mentioned that the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) provided an important definition of the creative economy, describing it as“a pattern of economic activity that relies on the use of creative assets to generate economic growth and achieve economic development.” In this context, she emphasized the importance of creativity and culture as key drivers for enhancing economic progress.

She affirmed that Qatar considers the creative economy as an inspiring model integrated into its national development strategy within the Qatar National Vision 2030. Enhancing creative initiatives is a vital part of its ambitious national vision, where art and culture are essential components encouraging creative interaction and providing platforms for artists to express themselves and develop their talents.