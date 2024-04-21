Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Saudi Future-Proofs IT Infrastructure with Nutanix

(MENAFN- KREAB) Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), Saudi's petrochemical industrial cities development authority, has cut out complexity, improved performance and future-proofed its infrastructure with Nutanix Database-as-a-Service.



RCJY is operating four industrial cities - Jubail, Yanbu, Ras Al-Khair and Jazan for primary and downstream industries. These cities are global centers of industry, as they have more than 720 industrial projects with investments exceeding one trillion Riyals ($290 billion). RCJY continues to contribute to the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The cities run by RCJY have an attractive investment environment for the private sector because of the highly developed infrastructures, competitive advantages, and advanced technologies. This environment has encouraged the private sector to participate effectively in localizing the petrochemical and mining industries and the associated manufacturing industries. The private sector currently contributes 84% of the total investment in those industrial cities, and these investments record an annual growth rate of 14%. RCJY has succeeded in creating harmony between industry and the environment, where strict environmental standards are applied to enhance the quality of life, which is considered as one of the most important competitive advantages of RCJY’s cities.



Ahmad Aldakhil, Chief Information Officer at Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu comments: “The Nutanix implementation has resulted in significantly faster query response times, leading to enhanced digital experiences and greater employee productivity. It has also eliminated barriers to cloud migration plans, enabling the entity to enjoy scalability, flexibility and cost-efficiency benefits. Database consolidation has reduced administrative overheads and effectively addressed operational complexity.”



Speaking about the high level of support the organization received from Nutanix throughout the engagement, Meshal Alghamdi, Director IT Infrastructure, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu says: “Our experience with Nutanix's customer support and service has been exceptional. The Nutanix team has been highly responsive, providing timely assistance and resolving any issues that have arisen. Their expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction have been instrumental in ensuring a smooth implementation and continued success.”





Giving insight into the implementation Alghamdi continues: “There was clear consensus among industry experts that Nutanix's distributed architecture and integrated data optimization techniques were unparalleled. While our incumbent vendor had solutions specific to their databases, they were expensive and did not cover other types of database engines like Microsoft SQL Server, limiting our future expansion plans. Moreover, the feedback from existing Nutanix Database customers was overwhelmingly positive and their recommendations further solidified our confidence in choosing Nutanix.”



Deploying the Nutanix Database solution has transformed the IT environment at the agency. Today, RCJY has a hyperconverged infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with its databases. The environment is unified, simplified, and highly scalable, enabling the organization to efficiently manage and optimize its database workloads.



All RCJY’s digital services ultimately rely on the availability and effective querying of the agency’s databases. Significantly faster database query response times have been directly linked to enhanced digital experiences and the ability of RCJY’s staff to work more effectively. Existing and potential investors are also assured an exceptional experience whenever they engage through the agency’s digital channels. The high availability and robust security features of the Nutanix Database solution means disruptions and downtime are effectively eliminated, ensuring rapid and continuous access to critical data. Thanks to Nutanix, the potential for downtime – either due to internal issues, or external attacks – is near-zero.



The implementation has reduced datacenter footprint, with positive impact on sustainability metrics like energy efficiency, cooling, carbon emissions and e-waste. Nutanix not only meets RCJY’s present requirements, but enables it to effortlessly embrace new IT trends and paradigms including emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.



Giving an insight into future plans, Aldakhil says: “Looking ahead, we plan to further strengthen our relationship with Nutanix. We are considering expanding our usage of Nutanix solutions beyond database services to other areas of our IT strategy, leveraging their hyperconverged infrastructure technology. We are confident in Nutanix's ability to support our future growth and continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet our evolving business needs.”





