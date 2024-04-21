IMF Committee recognizes global economic influence of conflicts

(MENAFN) According to sources familiar with the matter, the International Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) faced challenges in reaching a consensus to draft a joint statement during its recent meeting. Instead, the committee opted for the head of the committee to issue a statement acknowledging the adverse effects of ongoing conflicts on the global economy.



Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Saudi Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Committee, highlighted the discussions revolving around the economic and financial implications stemming from various conflicts around the world. These conflicts include the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and disruptions in shipping routes in the Red Sea.



In the absence of a joint statement, the issued statement emphasized that while the International Monetary and Financial Committee does not serve as a platform for resolving geopolitical and security issues, the members recognized the significant impact of these conflicts on the global economy. It was noted that discussions on geopolitical and security matters would be addressed in other forums.



The statement underscored the profound repercussions of these situations on the global economic landscape. Moreover, it emphasized the imperative for the current era not to be defined by wars and conflicts, signaling a collective acknowledgment of the need for stability and cooperation to mitigate the adverse effects on global economic stability.

