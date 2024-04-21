Turkish car manufacturer Togg initiates development of new B-SUV model

(MENAFN) Turkish car manufacturer Togg has initiated the development of a new model, the T8X, which is slated to be a B-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV). Gurcan Karakas, the CEO of Togg, revealed to a Turkish news agency that the unveiling of the new model will follow the commencement of sales for the T10F sedan, scheduled for next year.



Karakas further elaborated on the company's plans during a test drive held at the Togg campus in Bursa, located in northwestern Turkey. He disclosed that an all-wheel-drive version of the T10X will be introduced for sale this June-July as a limited edition, providing customers with an opportunity to experience the latest offering from Togg ahead of the official launch of the T8X model.



“We continue our operations to gradually gain a foothold in Europe since the end of last year, and we already established our company, Togg Europe GmbH, in May 2021,” he stated.



“Currently, we’re building the infrastructure and we want to start the pre-order of the T10X in Europe at the end of this year, and start the deliveries of the new 2025 model,” he further mentioned.



Karakas revealed that Togg has adjusted its overseas target market strategy in response to evolving market dynamics.



Initially, the plan was to commence operations in Scandinavian countries and gradually expand into the Netherlands and Belgium. However, there has been a shift in this strategy, prompting a revision of the company's approach to international markets.



“The sector is advancing quickly and Chinese carmakers are spreading everywhere, which is why we decided to enter the markets of Europe, specifically the ‘triangle’ of Germany, France, and Italy, which make up the biggest European car market, as we feel confident in our experience and in ourselves as a firm,” he declared.

