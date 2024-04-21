Turkey targets USD60B tourism revenue in 2024 amidst booking surge

(MENAFN) Turkey aims to achieve a tourism revenue of USD60 billion in 2024, buoyed by a notable surge in bookings within the country. As stated by Firuz Baglikaya, the chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), concerted efforts are underway in collaboration with member travel agencies to meet this revenue target for the year.



Additionally, there is a target to attract 60 million tourists to Turkey in 2024, reflecting the country's ambitions to further bolster its tourism sector and capitalize on growing interest from visitors.



“Nearly 1.5 billion international trips are made yearly, and with tourism being a highly strategic sector thanks to its employment-creating and value-added structure, competition in the sector is increasing day by day worldwide,” he declared.



Baglikaya highlighted that the distribution of tourists visiting Turkey is predominantly concentrated in three to four cities, emphasizing the need for a shift in this pattern.



“We need to attract tourists from high-spending income groups to Turkey and increase the share of high-value tourism types, such as cultural, health, and more,” Baglikaya pointed out.



“We aim to ensure with the ‘Century of Tourism’ project that the sector booms all over the country and throughout the year,” he further mentioned.

