Nvidia confronts sharp fall, which affects global market dynamics

(MENAFN) The American semiconductor giant Nvidia experienced a significant setback on Friday, with its shares plummeting by 10 percent. This dramatic drop led to the erosion of over USD200 billion in market value in just one day, causing Nvidia to lose its coveted position among the elite group of companies valued at over two trillion dollars. Consequently, the company's market capitalization dipped to approximately USD1.9 trillion, relegating it to the fifth position among the world's largest companies, trailing behind Microsoft, Apple, Aramco, and Alphabet.



The downturn in Nvidia's fortunes unfolded against the backdrop of a broader sell-off in American technology stocks. Investors braced themselves for the impending earnings announcements from industry titans, a development that triggered a pronounced downward spiral in the Nasdaq Composite Index. Dominated by technology firms, the index experienced a sharp decline of more than 2 percent on Friday, marking its most dismal performance thus far in the year.



Netflix, the prominent streaming service, also bore the brunt of market volatility, witnessing a steep 9 percent decline in its shares. This downturn was precipitated by the company's announcement to cease the regular disclosure of subscriber numbers, a decision that overshadowed its otherwise robust profit reports.



The overarching mood in the US stock market was further exacerbated by mounting apprehensions surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. Investors grappled with the prospect of a single interest rate cut by a quarter of a percentage point this year, or the possibility that the Fed may refrain from implementing any rate adjustments until the following year.



Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, contributed to investor unease, exerting additional downward pressure on the market.



While various factors have contributed to the recent market downturn, analysts attribute much of the decline to investors hastily reshuffling their investment portfolios in anticipation of upcoming earnings releases from major technology companies. The impending wave of profit announcements is anticipated to exert a significant influence on market sentiment and investment strategies in the days ahead.

