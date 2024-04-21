Economists anticipate stability in Turkish central bank policy rate

(MENAFN) According to a survey conducted by a Turkish news agency, economists anticipate that the Turkish Central Bank will maintain its current policy rate when it convenes for its next meeting. Scheduled for April 25, the bank's decision on interest rates follows a significant adjustment made last month, wherein it raised the rate by 500 basis points to reach 50 percent. This decision was made amidst efforts to address inflationary pressures and stabilize the country's economic environment.



Despite the recent hike, the consensus among 16 economists surveyed suggests that there will be no further adjustment to the policy rate at the upcoming meeting. However, it's worth noting that their projections for the end of the year indicate a slight decrease in the expected rate, with a consensus forecast of 45 percent. This divergence in short-term and long-term expectations reflects the nuanced outlook among economists regarding the trajectory of monetary policy and its effectiveness in addressing economic challenges.



The decision of the Turkish Central Bank regarding interest rates carries significant implications for the country's economic trajectory, influencing factors such as inflation, investment, and overall economic stability. As policymakers navigate the complexities of balancing growth objectives with inflationary concerns, market participants closely monitor these developments to gauge potential impacts on financial markets and the broader economy.

MENAFN21042024000045015839ID1108119350