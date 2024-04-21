Turkish benchmark index ends Friday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded trading with a notable uptick, closing at 9,693.46 points, marking a 1.77 percent increase compared to the previous day's close. The day commenced on a positive note for the BIST 100 index, opening at 9,431.16 points and steadily gaining momentum throughout the trading session, eventually surging by 168.87 points from Thursday's closing figure.



Throughout the day, the index exhibited fluctuations, with its lowest value recorded at 9,420.90 points and its peak reaching 9,714.77 points, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market. By the end of trading, approximately 80 indices experienced gains, while 20 witnessed declines, illustrating a mixed performance across sectors.



The total transaction volume in the market reached an impressive 109 billion Turkish liras (USD3.36 billion), underlining the significant activity witnessed during the trading session. Furthermore, the overall value of the index stood at 8.29 trillion liras (USD255.4 billion), emphasizing the substantial market capitalization represented by the BIST 100 index.



In the realm of currency exchange rates, as of 18:40 PM (1540GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was reported at 32.5880, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.8440, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.4530. These exchange rates provide insight into the performance of the Turkish lira against major global currencies, shaping investor sentiment and market dynamics.



Moreover, key commodity prices also featured prominently in the market landscape, with the price of one ounce of gold quoted at USD2,391.20 and the barrel price of Brent oil hovering around USD87.50. These commodity prices play a crucial role in influencing investor behavior and market trends, reflecting broader economic dynamics and geopolitical factors impacting global markets.

