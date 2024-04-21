DAAM Partners With Ministry Of Sports And Youth To Fund 16Th School Robotic Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) has officially partnered with Qatar Scientific Club, an affiliate of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, to fund its 16th School Robotic Competition. The tournament, a fast-growing event organized annually, aims to cultivate and nurture local talent in the field of robotics and is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

This agreement highlights the commitment of DAAM, and the joint-stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, to support events and activities that align with its development and sustainability objectives in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Set to take place at the Lusail Multi-Purpose Sports Hall from April 21 to 23, 2024, the School Robotic Competition anticipates the participation of over 2,000 students across 650 dynamic teams. This surge, a notable 35 percent increase from previous editions, vividly highlights the growing interest in robotics and software technology. It also demonstrates the growing abilities of students to discern and analyze challenges facing companies and organizations and to find futuristic and innovative solutions to address them.

The competition aims to foster creativity among students and establish a competitive platform for them to showcase and improve their skills. It will also help in building a team that can represent Qatar and excel in local, regional, and international robotics championships.

With this partnership marking a new milestone for the current year, the 16th School Robotic Competition promises to be an exciting celebration of innovation, ingenuity, and excellence.

Since its establishment in 2010, DAAM, and the joint-stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange, have played a pivotal role in supporting numerous significant projects and initiatives across Qatar's cultural, sports, and social domains.