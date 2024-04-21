Warm Weather Expected Across Jordan Until Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Sunday are anticipated to be relatively warm in most areas, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing warmer conditions. Cloud cover is expected at medium altitudes in the eastern parts of the country. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest and occasionally picking up in the afternoon.On Monday, weather conditions are forecast to remain warm in most regions, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing relatively hot temperatures. Clouds are expected to form at higher altitudes, while winds will continue to be moderate from the northwest, occasionally strengthening.Tuesday will see the continuation of warm weather across most areas, with relatively hot conditions expected in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate from the southeast.According to the Meteorological Department, temperature ranges for today in East Amman are expected to be between 25-12 degrees Celsius, while West Amman will see temperatures ranging from 23-10 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 20-10 degrees Celsius, and in the Sharah Mountains, temperatures will hover between 21-9 degrees Celsius. In the Dead Sea region, temperatures will range from 31-17 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures will be between 33-19 degrees Celsius.