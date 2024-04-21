Russian Army Loses 950 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 21, 2024 amount to about 459,530 invaders, including another 950 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,229 enemy tanks (+16 in the past day), 13,896 armored combat vehicles (+23), 11,719 artillery systems (+41), 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 767 air defense systems (+4), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,379 unmanned aerial vehicles (+38), 2,115 cruise missiles (+6), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,785 motor vehicles (+68), and 1,926 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck eight enemy manpower clusters.

Ukrainian missile units destroyed one enemy command post, two manpower clusters, one ammunition depot, one air defense system, and one weapons and military equipment cluster.