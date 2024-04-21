Agriculture Films Market Projected To Reach USD 19.08 Billion By 2031, Driven By Surging Demand In The Global Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Agriculture Films Market size was valued at USD 11.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.08 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The demand for agricultural films is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the need to increase agricultural productivity, protect crops, and enhance yield quality. Innovations in film technologies, coupled with the shift toward biodegradable materials, are further driving the market as farmers seek sustainable and efficient solutions.

Get a Report Sample of Agriculture Films Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:



AbRaniPlastOy

BP Industries

Britton Group

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Group Barbier

Novamont

Dow Inc

RPC Group PLC

Trioplast Industries AB Coveris Flexibles Austria GmbH

The recent trend that has pushed the market growth upward:

Recycled Content Films: To address sustainability concerns and support a circular economy, companies are working on incorporating recycled plastics into agricultural films.

Example: Rani Plast (Finland ) offers bale wraps containing up to 30% recycled material, reducing the need for virgin plastics. In March 2023: Collaboration on a nationwide recycling collection system in Finland was announced by Rani Plast and partners.

Focus on Sustainability and Biodegradability : There's a major push towards biodegradable agricultural films to reduce plastic waste and its negative environmental impact. Companies are developing bio-based and starch-based films that can break down naturally in the soil.

Example: In Feb 2020, Novamont (Italy) produced Mater-Bi, a bioplastic used for mulch film that completely biodegrades, minimizing pollution and the need for post-harvest removal.

Advanced Greenhouse Films with Improved Light Management : New greenhouse films are being developed to manipulate the light spectrum for enhanced plant growth. These films can convert harmful UV rays into beneficial wavelengths for improved crop yield and quality.

Example: RKW Group's Polydress FarmGuard silage film uses innovative technology to offer superior oxygen barrier properties, reducing farm waste and improving silage quality.

Make Enquiry About Agriculture Films Market Report@

Market segmentation

By Raw Material



Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethyl vinyl acetate/ethyl butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA)

Reclaims Others

By Application



Mulch Films

Transparent or clear mulches

Black and other mulches

Green house films

Classic Green house

Macro tunnel/Walking tunnel

Silage films Silage Stretch wrap

The agriculture films market is witnessing a surge due to factors such as:



A rapidly growing global population demands greater food production, driving the adoption of agricultural films for crop protection, yield enhancement, and resource optimization.

Agricultural films are essential tools in managing the adverse effects of climate change, regulating soil temperature, water conservation, and reducing crop loss. Consumers demand higher quality produce, encouraging farmers to use agricultural films for better crop management. A growing focus on sustainability is increasing the use of biodegradable films.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Agriculture Films Market

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted global supply chains and energy markets. This has had ripple effects on the agriculture film market. Disruptions in the supply of raw materials, primarily derived from oil and natural gas, have led to price volatility. Additionally, sanctions and geopolitical tensions have strained logistical networks. This situation highlights the need for market players to develop alternative sourcing strategies and invest in supply chain resilience to mitigate future disruptions.

LLDPE led the raw material segment of the Agriculture Films Market in 2023

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness, impact resistance, and chemical resistance.

The Asia Pacific region held the highest revenue share of more than 45% in 2023

This is driven by China's high food demand and increased use of mulching and greenhouse films. Plentiful raw materials, product innovation, and favorable agricultural policies further bolster the region's dominance.

In North America, the Agriculture film market growth is expected to be moderate as production facilities shift to developing nations. However, a growing consumer preference for plant-based food will positively impact the market.

The European market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to a strong focus on sustainable solutions and the adoption of biodegradable materials, fueled by strict regulations on plastic use.

Key Takeaways for the Agriculture Films Market Study



The market is driven by the need for enhanced food production and the demand for high-quality crops.

Innovation in materials and technologies offers exciting growth opportunities

Biodegradable films are increasingly favored due to sustainability concerns. External factors like geopolitical events and economic conditions can impact the market landscape.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisAgriculture Films Market Segmentation, By Raw MaterialAgriculture Films Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Agriculture Films Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.







