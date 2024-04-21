(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Rising safety concerns among drivers and passengers coupled with increasingly stringent government regulations on vehicle safety features are expected to propel the Automotive Carbon Canister at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Leading automotive suppliers are continuously innovating to develop advanced airbag fabric materials.

“Continental AG has developed an Active Purge Pump system that filters used gases from the engine and reuses them for improved air-fuel balance, potentially enhancing overall vehicle performance”.

The global automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift towards advanced safety features, driven by rising consumer awareness and disposable income. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for canisters. Additionally, stringent government regulations mandating the deployment of airbags in all new vehicles are further propelling market growth.

The increasing production of electric vehicles is expected to create new growth avenues for the market. As electric vehicle manufacturers prioritize passenger safety, the demand for advanced Automotive Carbon Canister with properties like high gas permeability and heat resistance is anticipated to rise. However, the high cost of these fabrics may pose a challenge for widespread adoption.

Leading Key Players of Automotive Carbon Canister Market:



Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co.

Continental AG

Ingevity

Ford

Nissan

Chrysler

ACDelco

Toyota

Mopar

Roki

Futaba

Delphi Automotive PLC

Langfang Huaan Automobile Equipment

Kayser Automotive Systems

Tianjin Gelin Lifu New Technology

Hengbo Holdings

Stant

Korea Fuel-Tech Asian Industry

Market Segmentation of Automotive Carbon Canister Market:

By Type:



Small Capacity Carbon Canister Large Capacity Carbon Canister

By Type:

The market is segmented into Nylon 6.6, Nylon 4.6, Aramid, and others. Nylon 6.6 is expected to dominate the market due to its optimal balance of strength, gas permeability, and affordability.

By Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

By Sales Channel:

The market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment is projected to hold a larger share due to the rising production of new vehicles with airbags. However, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for airbag replacement services.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger cars Commercial vehicles

By Vehicle Type:

The market is categorized into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market due to the higher penetration rate of airbags in passenger vehicles compared to commercial vehicles.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is expected to disrupt the supply chain of raw materials used in airbag fabric production. This disruption, coupled with rising energy costs, is likely to lead to price fluctuations for Automotive Carbon Canister. Additionally, the war is expected to dampen consumer spending on automobiles, potentially impacting the demand for new vehicles with airbags.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown can negatively impact the Automotive Carbon Canister. During economic downturns, consumers tend to delay discretionary purchases, including new vehicles. This can lead to a decrease in the demand for new cars, consequently impacting the demand for Automotive Carbon Canister. Furthermore, economic slowdowns can lead to reduced investments in the automotive industry, potentially hindering the development of innovative airbag technologies and fabrics.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the coming years.

This dominance can be attributed to the presence of major automotive manufacturing hubs like China and India. Additionally, the growing population and rising disposable income in these regions are expected to drive the demand for passenger cars equipped with airbags.

Key Takeaways From The Report



Identify high-growth segments within the Automotive Carbon Canister market, such as advanced fabrics for electric vehicles, to inform strategic investment decisions and product development efforts.

Gain insights into the competitive landscape, including key players, their strengths and weaknesses, and upcoming technological advancements in Automotive Carbon Canister Market. Understand the projected growth trajectory of the Automotive Carbon Canister market and emerging trends that will shape future demand.

Table of Content- Major Key Points

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisAutomotive Carbon Canister Market, By TypeAutomotive Carbon Canister Market, By Sales ChannelAutomotive Carbon Canister Market, By Vehicle TypeRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

Continue....

