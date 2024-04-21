(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Automotive Wheel Rims Market , valued at USD 45.83 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 72.50 Billion by 2031. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Trends Driving the Automotive Wheel Rims Market

The automotive wheel rims market is expected to grow due to several factors. Lighter weight vehicles are in demand for better fuel efficiency, and this translates to a need for lighter wheel rims. Additionally, consumers are increasingly interested in customizing their cars, including the wheels. This creates a demand for rims with different diameters, materials, and finishes. Finally, the growing popularity of environmentally friendly vehicles is driving demand for quieter and more aerodynamic rims.

Opportunities in the Automotive Wheel Rims Market

Technological advancements are creating a wealth of opportunities.

Manufacturers are focusing on upgraded components and rims that meet stricter emission regulations. Heavy investments in R&D for affordable, cutting-edge rims with unique finishes are propelling the market forward. To gain a competitive edge, companies are utilizing Fine Element Analysis (FEA) for optimized designs. Additionally, strategic investments in distribution networks and production facilities near OEMs are improving market reach.

“In July 2022, Euromax Resources secured additional capital for short-term operations. Separately, Rotiform Wheels extended its partnership with Ferrari, designing custom forged wheels for the new Ferrari 296 GT3 race car.”

Major Key Players of Automotive Wheel Rims Market:



TSW Alloy Wheels

Fuel Offroad Wheels

CLN Group

Maxion Wheels Inc.

Euromax Wheel

VOXX International Corporation

Sota Offroad (US)

Mobile Hi-Tech Wheels Inc.

Status Wheels (TUFF A.T)

Wheel Pros Holdings

LLC Topy Industries Limited

Market Segmentation of Automotive Wheel Rims

By Material:



Steel

Alloy Carbon Fibre

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger cars Commercial vehicles

By Rim Size:



13”-15”

16”-18”

19”-21” Above 21”

North America: A Leader in Automotive Wheel Rims

Rising disposable income in the United States and Canada is fueling the automotive wheel rims market in North America. This region is also home to several major players, creating a strong ecosystem for growth. As a result, North America is expected to hold a dominant market share of 42%.

Europe: A Growing Market for Automotive Wheel Rims

Europe's flourishing automotive sector, encompassing both commercial and passenger vehicles, is driving demand for wheel rims. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers in countries like Germany and the UK fosters market growth. Europe is expected to capture a significant market share of 30%.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Automotive Wheel Rims Market

Despite currently holding a smaller share than North America, the Asia Pacific market for automotive wheel rims is poised for rapid growth. This surge is driven by economic booms in China, India, and Southeast Asia, leading to increased disposable income and car ownership. Additionally, low-cost labor makes the region an attractive hub for wheel rim production, propelling Asia Pacific to capture a projected 25% market share.

Aluminum Alloy Rims Dominating Segment

Aluminum alloy rims dominate the market with share of 55%, due to their lightweight design. This translates to better fuel efficiency, a perk regulators love. The manufacturing process (casting or forging) enhances durability, and the bare-metal finish eliminates painting needs. Easy access to materials and corrosion resistance solidify aluminum alloy's position as the top rim choice.

Key Insights to Drive You Forward



The automotive wheel rims market is thriving, expected to reach $75.05 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This signifies a lucrative opportunity for companies in the industry.

Consumers are increasingly interested in customizing their cars, including the wheels. The report explores this trend and the opportunities it creates for rim makers (diameter, material, finishes).

Eco-conscious consumers are demanding quieter and more aerodynamic vehicles. The report analyzes how this trend translates to specific wheel rim designs.

The report provides insights into specific country trends and investment opportunities. Understand which regions are driving the market growth (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and why. Gain valuable intel on industry leaders, technological advancements, and upcoming opportunities.

