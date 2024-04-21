Calcium Carbonate Market To Reach USD 80.53 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Demand From Hygiene And Packaging Industries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Surging paper consumption for hygiene products and packaging applications is a major growth propeller for the calcium carbonate market . Increased focus on hygiene due to the pandemic has significantly boosted tissue paper production, positively impacting the market.

The SNS Insider report forecasts the Calcium Carbonate Market to reach USD 80.53 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024-2031.

The use of nano-sized calcium carbonate particles is gaining traction. These particles offer unique properties like enhanced strength and UV resistance, making them valuable in various applications. For example, companies like NanoCalcite are developing nano-calcium carbonate for use in lightweight plastics for the automotive industry.

Environmental concerns are driving efforts to reduce the calcium carbonate industry's footprint. Companies are exploring methods like using recycled materials or adopting energy-efficient processes.

Get a Report Sample of Calcium Carbonate Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Wolkem

Sibelco

Imerys

Huber Engineered Materials

Minerals Technologies Inc.

ASCOM

CITIC Calcium Industry Co. Ltd.

Jay Minerals, GP Group

Longcliffe

Fitz Chem LLC

Nitto Funka Kogyo

AGSCO Corp

Carmeuse

Blue Mountain Minerals

GCCP Resources Limited

Midwest Calcium Carbonates Mississippi Lime

Example: Carmeuse , a major lime and limestone producer, recently announced a multi-million dollar investment in a new sustainable production facility in 2023.

Rising paper demand drives the growth of the calcium carbonate market

The ever-growing demand for paper, particularly in hygiene and packaging applications, is a significant driver. Calcium carbonate serves as a vital component in paper manufacturing, improving its printability, brightness, and opacity. The increasing production of tissue paper due to heightened hygiene concerns further propels the market growth. Calcium carbonate plays a crucial role in water treatment by adjusting its pH through neutralization. As the global population rises, the demand for treated drinking water surges, consequently driving the market for calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate finds application in the construction sector as a filler in paints, sealants, and adhesives. The burgeoning construction activities across the globe are expected to bolster market growth.

The report highlights recent developments that illustrate the market's dynamism .



In August 2022, Cimbar Resources Inc. acquired U.S.-based Imerys Carbonate Inc.'s calcium carbonate manufacturing assets in Arizona. This move bolstered Cimbar's product portfolio and enhanced its ability to provide customers with a wider range of products from multiple locations. In April 2023, Omya India , a prominent calcium carbonate producer, announced a USD 25 million investment in its advanced calcium carbonate plant in Gujarat. This significant investment underscores their commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality calcium carbonate products.

Segment Analysis:

By Type : Ground calcium carbonate (GCC ) dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 69.5% of the revenue share. GCC's affordability, superior whiteness, and inertness make it favorable for applications in polymer composites.

By Application : The paper & pulp segment held the largest revenue share (around 42.6%) in 2023. Calcium carbonate enhances paper's brightness and opacity, making it a vital component in paper manufacturing.

By Type



Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By Application



Raw Substance for Construction Material

Dietary Supplement

Additive for Thermoplastics

Filler and Pigment

Component of Adhesives

Desulfurization of Fuel Gas

Neutralizing Agent in Soil Other Applications

By End-use Industry



Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Building

Paper & pulp Other

Make Enquiry About Calcium Carbonate Market Report@

Impact of Global Events:

The ongoing war has disrupted supply chains and caused a surge in raw material prices. This can potentially lead to price fluctuations for calcium carbonate and may impact market growth in the short term. While the overall market shows steady growth, there have been short-term price fluctuations. In early 2023, prices surged due to supply chain disruptions and rising production costs. However, by mid-2023, prices fell as production in China normalized

Asia Pacific led the calcium carbonate market with the highest revenue share in 2023

This region dominated the market in 2023 with over 38.5% revenue share. Rising investments in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, coupled with a large and growing population, are expected to propel further market expansion.

North America held the second-largest market share. The revival of end-use industries like medical, packaging, and DIY, which utilize calcium carbonate in adhesives and paper production, indicates a positive outlook for the region's market.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Carbonate Market Study:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the calcium carbonate market, including market size, trends, drivers, and restraints.

It offers insights into various segments of the market, including types, applications, and regions. The report analyzes the impact of recent global events and future opportunities for market growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisCalcium Carbonate Market Segmentation, By Product TypeCalcium Carbonate Market Segmentation, By ApplicationCalcium Carbonate Market Segmentation, By End-UserRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Calcium Carbonate Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



