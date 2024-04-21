Cryogenic Insulation Market To Surpass USD 5.86 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Growing Demand From Various End-Use Industries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The cryogenic insulation market is driven by escalating demand for LPG/LNG across various sectors, including power generation and automotive, coupled with advancements in technology to enhance product performance characteristics. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development activities and collaborations among key players contribute to market growth

According to the SNS Insider report, the Cryogenic Insulation Market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024-2031.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Rochling Group

Armacell International Holding GmbH

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Owens Corning, BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Johns Manville Inc.

Hertel Holding B.V.

Lydall Inc.

DUNMORE Other

Market Report Scope:

The global cryogenic insulation market is witnessing substantial growth propelled by rising global energy and power demand, driven by industrialization and urbanization, which are key drivers for cryogenic insulation demand. Furthermore, the aerospace and space exploration industries' expansion is expected to escalate the market growth. In the U.S., increased gas exploration activities to meet demand from various sectors including electric power, industrial, and residential are contributing to market expansion. The growing preference for clean and eco-friendly energy resources fuels the demand for LPG/LNG, further stimulating market growth. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, safety concerns, and product durability issues could hinder overall market growth. Nonetheless, the adoption of advanced technology to enhance performance characteristics and significant R&D investments are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the fertilizer and chemical industry's growth is likely to boost the adoption of cryogenic insulation for various applications in transportation and manufacturing processes.

Market Analysis:

The cryogenic insulation market is poised for substantial growth, primarily driven by increasing energy demands worldwide and the expanding aerospace and space exploration industries. Additionally, the rising adoption of clean energy resources such as LPG/LNG and advancements in technology to enhance product performance characteristics are further fueling market expansion. Moreover, significant investments in research and development activities and collaborations among key players to develop efficient products at lower costs are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

By Type, the PUR and PIR segments dominated the market in 2023 due to their superior insulation properties and wide application across various industries. By End-user, the oil and gas industry held a dominant position in the cryogenic insulation market in 2023 owing to its extensive use in the transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas. By Application, Storage Tanks led the market in 2023 due to the increasing demand for efficient storage solutions in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and food and beverage.

By Type



Fiberglass

Cellular Glass

Perlite Insulation

PU/PIR Others

By End-user



Oil and Gas

Chemical and Fertilizer

Food and Beverage

Transportation

Electronics

Metallurgical Others

By Application



Storage Tanks

Fuel Tanks

Pipe Systems

Terminals Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted global supply chains, leading to uncertainties in raw material procurement and price fluctuations. This has adversely affected the cryogenic insulation market, causing delays in project executions and hindering market growth. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have increased market volatility, impacting investor confidence and market stability.

Impact of Economic Slowdown:

The economic slowdown has resulted in decreased investments in infrastructure projects, affecting the demand for cryogenic insulation. Uncertainties in global markets have led to cautious spending patterns among consumers, further dampening market growth. Additionally, reduced industrial activities and trade disruptions have contributed to the sluggish growth of the cryogenic insulation market.

Key Regional Developments:

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest market share, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, and increasing energy demands. Europe is the second-largest region in the market, propelled by stringent environmental regulations, technological advancements, and the presence of key market players.

Key Takeaways for Cryogenic Insulation Market:



Growing energy demands and expanding aerospace industries drive market growth.

Technological advancements and investments in R&D enhance product efficiency and affordability.

Geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown pose challenges to market stability. Asia Pacific led the cryogenic insulation market, followed by Europe.





Recent Developments:



Aspen Aerogels inaugurated an advanced engineering and prototyping facility in Marlborough, MA in June 2023.

Owens Corning showcased solutions for cryogenic insulation at the 2023 Gastech Conference. Shanghai Harvest Insulation Engineering applied BASF's Elastopor® Cryo in a cryogenic insulation system for a VLEC delivered to Jiangnan shipyard in April 2022.

