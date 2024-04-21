Electromagnetic Weapons Market To USD 3149.35 Million By 2031 Owing To Growing Demand For Defense Against UAV Threats And Border Security

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Overview:

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Electromagnetic Weapons Market is estimated to reach USD 3149.35 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The market size was valued at USD 742.26 million in 2023.

Global Market Expansion Driven by Protection Against Modern Threats

The increasing reliance on advanced Electromagnetic Weapons is directly linked to their unmatched speed, precision, and effectiveness when safeguarding nations from complex, evolving global dangers. As cross-border tensions and security risks escalate, these advanced systems are becoming indispensable to modern defense strategies.

The rapid development of high-power microwave weapons and their integration into military platforms like navy ships, aircraft, mobile vehicles, and satellites is fostering market expansion.

The international Electromagnetic Weapons Market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the urgent need to combat escalating security risks. The key drivers propelling this market surge are the defense against terrorist attacks, along with the need to counter the dangers of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials; these weapons offer vital protection for civilian lives and national security.

Get a Sample Report of Electromagnetic Weapons Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Honeywell International

Thales Group Rheinmetall AG., and other players.

Recent Developments in the Electromagnetic Weapons Market



June 2021: Northrop Grumman Corporation received a USD 146 million order from the US Air Force to install Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems on military aircraft. June 2020: BAE Systems plc signed a contract with the US Army to develop an electromagnetic railgun, leveraging ongoing research to enhance railgun technology for diverse military applications.

Segment Analysis of the Electromagnetic Weapons Market



By Product Type: The lethal weapons segment dominated due to increased military applications and extensive R&D investments.

By Platform: Naval platforms hold the largest market share, with Electromagnetic Weapons being integrated into combat ships and submarines.

By Technology: Particle beam weapons exhibit the highest growth potential, offering easy installation, low power consumption, and near-instantaneous engagement capabilities. By Application: In the Electromagnetic Weapons Market, the Military application, particularly its sub-segments, is expected to perform well compared to Homeland Security.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Electromagnetic Weapons Market

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly intensified the demand for advanced weaponry across the globe. The conflict has highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and military bases to drone attacks, propelling the need for robust counter-drone solutions. Electromagnetic Weapons, with their ability to neutralize UAVs effectively, are increasingly being considered by nations for bolstering their defense capabilities. Additionally, the war has strained global supply chains and led to a surge in raw material prices. This can potentially disrupt the production and procurement of Electromagnetic Weapons in the short term. However, in the long run, the escalating geopolitical tensions are expected to drive long-term growth in the Electromagnetic Weapons market as governments prioritize defense spending and invest in acquiring advanced weaponry.

Enquire about the Report @

The North American generated the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the Electromagnetic Weapons Market in this region are:



The US government, for instance, has proposed a substantial increase in its defense budget for FY 2024, allocating around USD 840 billion, a significant hike compared to FY 2022. This increased budgetary allocation signifies a strong commitment to upgrading military infrastructure and acquiring advanced weaponry, including Electromagnetic Weapons.

North America is home to some of the world's leading defense contractors, such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, who are at the forefront of Electromagnetic Weapons research and development. These companies possess the expertise and technological capabilities to design, develop, and manufacture advanced electromagnetic weapon systems. The US Department of Defense actively promotes innovation in the defense sector, encouraging research and development of next-generation weaponry. This fosters a dynamic environment that propels the development of cutting-edge Electromagnetic Weapons.

Key Takeaways



The global Electromagnetic Weapons market is expected to register significant growth over the next decade, driven by rising demand for advanced weaponry for defense applications.

Lethal Electromagnetic Weapons, such as railguns and microwave guns, are poised to dominate the market due to ongoing R&D and military integration efforts.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to increasing security threats, rising defense budgets, and rapid economic development.

The development of Electromagnetic Weapons technology is driven by the need for non-explosive, directed-energy solutions for countering drone threats and strengthening border security. The complexity of designing electromagnetic weapon systems presents a challenge, but continuous technological advancements are expected to pave the way for more efficient and compact systems.

Buy Single User PDF of Electromagnetic Weapons Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisElectromagnetic Weapons Market, by TechnologyElectromagnetic Weapons Market, by ApplicationElectromagnetic Weapons Market, by PlatformElectromagnetic Weapons Market, by ProductRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports