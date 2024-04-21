Femtech Market To Influence The Value Of USD 15.11 Billion By 2031: Emerging Technologies And Trends

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Femtech market size was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.11 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The Femtech market, encompassing a dynamic blend of software, diagnostics, devices, and services, is transforming the landscape of women's healthcare. This industry leverages technology to empower women to take control of their health journeys, addressing a vast spectrum of needs across fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy, sexual wellness, and overall well-being.

Download Free Sample Report of Femtech Market @

Market Scope:

The FemTech market, encompassing technology designed to address women's health needs, is experiencing a boom. This surge is fuelled by factors like rising awareness of unmet women's health needs, increased investment in FemTech startups, and a growing female population seeking quality healthcare. Fertility, maternal health, and sexual wellness are particularly hot areas, but FemTech extends far beyond these, encompassing menstrual health, menopause care, and mental wellbeing. Though under-funded compared to other healthcare sectors, FemTech holds immense potential to empower women and revolutionize their healthcare experience.

List of Femtech Companies Profiled in Report:



Elvie

Sera Prognostics

HeraMED

Nuvo

Athena Feminine Technologies

iSono Health

Minerva Sustain Natural Totohealth

This aggressive growth is fueled by several factors. The, rising female disposable income and health consciousness are driving demand for personalized and convenient healthcare solutions. The destigmatization of women's health issues is fostering open conversations and a willingness to embrace technology for better health management. Finally, advancements in artificial intelligence, big data, and telehealth are creating fertile ground for innovative Femtech solutions.

Femtech Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product Type



Products

Software Services

By Applications



Reproductive Health

Pregnancy and Nursing care

Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare and Wellness Others

By End User



Direct to consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

Why End User segment holds the highest weightage to decide the attractiveness of the market?

Segmenting the Femtech treatment market by end-user reveals a diverse landscape. The largest segment is projected to be direct-to-consumer, likely exceeding 50% share due to the rise of convenient femtech apps and wearables for period tracking, fertility monitoring, and sexual wellness. Hospitals and fertility clinics will hold a significant share around 20-25% driven by the need for advanced procedures and specialist consultations. Surgical centers and diagnostic centers might capture a combined 10-15% share, catering to minimally invasive surgeries and specialized diagnostics related to women's health.

Finally, the“Others” segment, encompassing employers offering femtech benefits and research institutions, could hold a remaining 5-10% share, highlighting the growing integration of femtech solutions beyond traditional healthcare settings. This segmentation underscores the multifaceted nature of the Femtech market, addressing women's health needs across various access points.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are currently leading the charge, driven by established healthcare infrastructure, high internet penetration, and a growing awareness of Femtech products. However, the Asia Pacific region presents a significant untapped market with rising disposable incomes, a tech-oriented population, and a growing focus on women's empowerment. Africa and Latin America, while in their evolving stages, also hold immense potential due to their young and growing female populations.

Declining per capita spending concerning CEOs, a threat or hype?

External events can undoubtedly impact the Femtech market. An economic slowdown could lead to reduced consumer spending, potentially impacting discretionary purchases like some Femtech products. However, the long-term growth trajectory is likely to remain positive, as Femtech solutions can offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional healthcare services. Additionally, a downturn could incentivize innovation, with Femtech companies focusing on developing more affordable and accessible solutions.

Recent Developments:



Elvie, a leader in pelvic floor health, launched Elvie Trainer Plus, a next-generation pelvic floor muscle trainer with biofeedback technology. Clue, a popular period-tracking app, partnered with Planned Parenthood to provide users with access to sexual and reproductive health information. Intimina, a prominent Femtech player, recently acquired Lelo, a sexual wellness brand, signalling a trend towards holistic women's health solutions. These advancements highlight the continuous evolution of the Femtech landscape, with established players expanding their offerings and new entrants bringing fresh ideas to the table.

Key Takeaways:



The Femtech market is poised for a remarkable journey. By addressing the long-neglected needs of women's health, Femtech is empowering women, supporting innovation, and disrupting the traditional healthcare landscape. As technological advancements accelerate and social stigmas continue to fade, the Femtech market holds the potential to revolutionize healthcare for women globally.

Buy Femtech Market report @

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Femtech Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Femtech Market Segmentation, By Product Type

Chapter 9 Femtech Market Segmentation, By Applications

Chapter 10 Femtech Market Segmentation, By End User

Chapter 11 Regional Analysis

Chapter 12 Company profile

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 15 Conclusion

Continued...

Get Sample Report of Femtech Market @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: