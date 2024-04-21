Gas Sensor Market To Reach USD 6.05 Billion By 2031 Driven By Miniaturization, Wireless Capabilities, And Stringent Regulations

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS insider Report the Gas Sensor Market size expected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2031 with the growing CAGR Of 9.86 % over the forecast period of 2024-2031. These advancements enable the integration of gas sensors into various devices and machines, allowing for the safe and remote detection of toxic gases.

Market analysis

A significant factor Drive the market growth is the Increasing demand for gas sensors in critical industries Such as oil & gas, chemical, mining, and power. These industries rely on gas sensors to detect and monitor combustible and toxic gases, ensuring safety and compliance with environmental regulations. For instance, gas sensors are used in chemical plants to monitor manufacturing processes for safety and ensure adherence to environmental regulations. They also play a Important role in detecting leaks of hazardous gases such as sulphur dioxide and chlorine, which can have severe health consequences.

The stricter regulations are being implemented by various governing bodies to safeguard the environment from harmful gas emissions. Leading economies such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and France have established regulations to control the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere. This growing need for monitoring and detecting these hazardous gases is driving the demand for gas sensors in refineries and other industrial settings.

Gas Sensor Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Gas Type



Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Hydrogen

Ammonia

Oxygen Others

By Technology



Infrared Gas Sensors

Photo Ionization Sensors

Electrochemical Gas Sensors

Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensors

Metal oxide-based gas sensor

Catalytic Gas Sensor Others

The electrochemical segment dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of more than 20%. The low power consumption, intrinsically safer operations, and superior target gas specificity of electrochemical sensors contribute to their Increasing demand. This technology efficiently measures gas concentration by oxidizing the target gas in the electrode, resulting in a measurable current. These factors are expected to further increase the adoption of electrochemical gas sensors in the mining sector.

By End Use



Defense & Military

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Others

The Industrial segment hold the dominant market share in 2023. Industrial gas sensors play a Important role in monitoring and detecting hazardous vapours and gases, triggering alarms to alert personnel of potential dangers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing miniature industrial gas sensors. For example, DD-Scientific launched a new range of high-performance industrial gas sensors in October 2020, offering the same reliability and robustness as larger sensors in a compact form factor. Sensorix GmbH introduced a sensor range specifically designed for the semiconductor industry in March 2022, including sensors for hydrogen chloride and hydrides.

Recent Developments in the Gas Sensor Market



December 2023: CO2 Meter, a Florida-based company, launched the CM-900, an industrial gas detector designed to measure either Carbon Dioxide (CO2) or oxygen, ensuring worker safety around hazardous gases. The CM-900 boasts an industrial-grade enclosure for harsh environments and features audible and visual alarms for immediate notification in unsafe conditions.

April 2023: Figaro Engineering showcased its latest gas sensor products at the NFPA Conference trade show in Las Vegas. These products included an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor for unconditioned spaces, an ultra-low power, battery-operable methane sensor (TGS8410), and a highly sensitive hydrogen sensor (TGS2616).

February 2023: Figaro Engineering announced the launch of the NDIR CO2 sensor, CDM7162, featuring a compact size (8mm thickness) and enhanced long-term reliability through a single-light-source dual-wavelength system with the company's proprietary signal processing technology. This sensor is ideal for ventilation control and indoor air quality monitoring applications. September 2022: Sensorix introduced its 'Satellix' gas sensor format, integrating electrochemical sensors with pellistors for LEL monitoring. This product is specifically designed to detect gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Impact of Global Disruptions

– The Russia-Ukraine war and the economic slowdown are expected to have a mixed impact on the gas sensor market. The war has result to fluctuations in cost of raw materials used in gas sensor production. The increased focus on energy security and environmental protection in the aftermath of the war may create new opportunities for gas sensor manufacturers, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

– An economic slowdown can negatively impact the gas sensor market, Infrastructure projects in sectors such as oil & gas and construction often rely heavily on gas sensors. An economic downturn could lead to delays or cancellations of such projects, thereby impacting the demand for gas sensors. Industries such as oil & gas and manufacturing heavily utilize gas sensors for safety and process control. During an economic slowdown, these industries might tighten their budgets, leading to a potential decline in gas sensor demand.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region dominated the gas sensor market in 2022, due to growing public awareness about the detrimental effects of air pollution on human health is driving the demand for gas sensors used in air quality monitoring systems. Urbanization is increasing across Asia Pacific, leading to increased traffic congestion and industrial activity. the stricter environmental regulations and the adoption of gas sensors for pollution control and monitoring. Governments in the region are increasing investing in smart city projects, which rely on sensor networks for various applications, including air quality monitoring, traffic management, and waste collection. This trend creates a significant demand for gas sensors as integral components of these smart city solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Gas Sensor Market Study



This report identifies the key factors propelling the gas sensor market forward. These include advancements in miniaturization and wireless capabilities, increasingly stringent government regulations on gas emissions, and growing demand for safety measures in critical industries.

The report analyses the latest technological trends in gas sensor development, highlighting the potential of miniaturized, wireless, and low-power sensors. The report pinpoints Asia Pacific as the leading regional market and explores the reasons behind its dominance.

