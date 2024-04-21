Industrial Racking Systems Market To Reach USD 18.02 Billion By 2031 Driven By E-Commerce Boom

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global Industrial Racking Systems Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the growing of e-commerce sector and the Increasing demand for efficient warehouse space utilization. The SNS Insider report forecasts the Industrial Racking Systems Market is projected reach a staggering USD 18.02 Billion by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.58% over the 2024-2031 period, the values of market were 11.61 billion in 2023.

Download Sample of this Report:

Some of Major Key players in This Report:



Ridg-U-Rak Inc.

Kardex, Averys SA

SSI Schaefer

Gonvarri Material Handling

PROMAN, S.r.

AR Racking

ARPAC

North American Steel Equipment Inc. AK Material Handling Systems

E-commerce Boom and Warehouse Efficiency Drive Market Growth

The growing popularity of online shopping is a key factor Drive the industrial racking systems market. E-commerce businesses require robust and efficient warehouse management systems to handle the ever-increasing volume of orders. Industrial racking systems provide a perfect solution by optimizing storage space, streamlining logistics operations, and ensuring faster order fulfilment. The penetration of high-speed internet technologies such as 4G and 5G further Drives e-commerce growth, consequently boosting the demand for advanced racking systems.

The industrial racking systems market is not just about physical structures, it's rapidly embracing automation and the Internet of Things (IoT). The integration of sensors, beams, and conveyor systems with racking units is revolutionizing warehouse operations. These advancements enhance automation, improve storage efficiency, and ensure worker safety. The high initial investment cost associated with automated racking systems might create a challenge for small-scale industries.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Racking Systems Market

April 2022: Kardex implemented a first-of-its-kind autostore system with R5 solution for Arbeitsschutz-Express, a German e-commerce company. This customized solution streamlined order handling and maximized warehouse space utilization.

August 2022: Racking solution provider Kardex acquired shares in Rocket Solutions, a developer of innovative automatic storage and retrieval systems. This strategic move strengthens Kardex's portfolio in light goods material storage and facilitates IoT implementation.

September 2022: SSI SCHAEFER, a warehouse racking solutions provider, partnered with Coca-Cola to deliver advanced racking solutions for safe and efficient storage of their beverage bottles.

Segment Analysis

By system type , the selective pallet racking segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This popularity stems from its user-friendly design, where every pallet is readily accessible from the walkway. The drive-in/drive-thru racking system segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising adoption of advanced logistics technologies and its compatibility with forklifts and pallets, prevalent in the automotive industry.



Cantilever Racking System

Drive-in or Drive-thru Racking System

Selective Racking System

Push Back Racking System Others

By Industrial vertical front, the Retail segment is experiencing a increase in demand for racking systems due to the booming e-commerce sector. The manufacturing industry is another prominent contributor, utilizing racking systems for storing a Various range of items across warehouses and hubs. The packaging and food & beverage sectors are also projected to witness substantial growth, driven by the need for efficient storage solutions and optimized warehouse space management.



Retail

Manufacturing

Packaging

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Others

Enquiry Before Buy:

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability and pricing of raw materials used in manufacturing racking systems. the war has caused a Increase in fuel prices, results to increased transportation costs. These factors put pressure on manufacturers and could potentially lead to price hikes for industrial racking systems. An economic slowdown can also hinder the growth of the industrial racking systems market. Reduced consumer spending and business investments Result to decline in demand for warehouse space and consequently, industrial racking systems. The long-term impact of the economic slowdown is uncertain, and the market is expected to recover as economic conditions improve.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 32% throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the growing of food & beverage and retail sectors in countries such as China and India. The growing population in these regions is driving demand for processed foods and bolstering the retail sector, which in turn, creates a strong demand for storage solutions like industrial racking systems. Government initiatives promoting low-cost manufacturing and the development of new transportation routes are likely to create significant opportunities for the logistics sector and consequently, the industrial racking systems market.

North America is another prominent market, driven by the presence of established manufacturers and their focus on technological advancements. Companies in this region are actively investing in research and development, after-sales services, and technical upgrades, Drive market growth.

Key Takeaways for the Industrial Racking Systems Market Study

The report highlights the e-commerce sector as a major driver for the industrial racking systems market. The surging demand for efficient warehouse space management in e-commerce fulfilment centres is fuelling market expansion.

The study emphasizes the growing importance of automation and IoT integration in industrial racking systems. These advancements enhance storage efficiency, improve operational safety, and streamline logistics processes.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, revealing the dominance of selective pallet racking systems and the promising growth potential of drive-in/drive-thru and cantilever racking systems. Additionally, it identifies key growth sectors such as retail, manufacturing, packaging, and food & beverages.

The study provides a comprehensive overview of the global industrial racking systems market landscape, with a particular focus on the leading region.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)