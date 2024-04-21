Machine Automation Controller Market To Cross USD 61 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Industrial Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Machine Automation Controller Market value was USD 37.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the Increasing demand for industrial automation across various sectors.

Surging Demand for Industrial Automation Propels Market Growth

The global machine automation controller market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the ever-increasing adoption of automation across various industries. Manufacturers are constantly looking methods to enhance production efficiency, minimize downtime, and improve product quality. Machine automation controllers play a Important role in achieving these goals by providing precise control over machinery and facilitating complex automated processes. the rapid adoption of internet-of-things (IoT) based solutions are propelling the demand for machine automation controllers.

The rapid increase of computing technology across sectors is leading to the development of modular Industrial PCs (IPCs) and PC-based machine control platforms. This technology offers real-time solutions and facilitates complex high-level instructions for operating various equipment. Machine automation controllers have extensive applications across Various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. These controllers offer benefits Such as improved production efficiency, increased throughput, optimized yield, and reduced waste, ultimately reducing operating costs and improving asset utilization. The Machine automation controllers enable high-speed processing and provide better system security features like individual logins, Growing innovation in the power distribution sector through process virtualization will further contribute to the market growth of machine automation controllers.

Download Free Sample Report of Machine Automation Controller Market @

Top Companies Featured in Machine Automation Controller Market Report:



Emerson (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Advantech (Taiwan)

Omron (Japan)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Kollmorgen (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Beckhoff Automation (Germany) Kontron (Germany)

Machine Automation Controller Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Controller Type

Distributed Control System (DCS)



Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industrial PC (IPC)

The DCS segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. DCS offers a unique ability to manage highly complex automation processes, making it ideal for companies with large production setups. The installation of DCS in the process industry enables companies to reduce downtime, optimize resource utilization, and improve production efficiency.

By Industry



Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical Devices Others (Water & Wastewater)

The energy & power industry is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Automation plays a Important role in power generation, transmission, and distribution processes. The increasing demand for energy, coupled with grid modernization efforts and the adoption of smart and automated technologies in power distribution, are driving the demand for machine automation controllers in this sector.

By Form Factor



IP65

1P20 Others (P40, IP67, and IP69K)

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russi Ukraine conflict has significantly disrupted global supply chains, particularly in energy-intensive logistics sectors. The surge in oil and gas prices due to the war is impacting organizations across the supply chain. Companies are actively managing risks associated with rising energy costs and potential shortages.

Automation and the evolving division of labour between humans and machines are projected to disrupt millions of jobs across various industries. With workplace automation and digitization on the rise, roles such as data entry, accounting, and administrative assistance are becoming less in demand. Employers are accelerating plans to automate tasks and leverage new technologies. This trend, coupled with the economic slowdown, might lead to job losses in certain sectors. However, human-centric roles requiring skills Such as data analysis, problem-solving, and creativity will be in higher demand.

Regional Analysis

North America region Currently holds the largest market share due to the strong presence of major market players, continuous focus on technological advancements, and the rapidly expanding demand for consumer electronics. Asia Pacific region Projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the burgeoning expansion of manufacturing units across various industries such as automotive, chemicals, semiconductors & electronics, and food & beverages.

Recent Developments in Machine Automation Controller Technology



Siemens AG (April 2020): Selected to provide industrial gas turbines for a Long-Term Program with Ascend Performance Materials' nylon intermediate and specialty chemicals facility. This shift towards gas turbines for steam generation aligns with Ascend's sustainability strategy. Omron Corporation (March 2020 & September 2021): Launched 'Sysmac Studio 3D simulations' for integrating and verifying robot and peripheral device movements. This software simplifies operational simulations and enables a flexible response to production changes.

Key Takeaways



The machine automation controller market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of industrial automation across various sectors.

Factors such as rising demand for modular IPCs, extensive applications in Various industries, and advancements in DCS technology are propelling the market forward. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key growth driver due to the flourishing manufacturing sector.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Machine Automation Controller Market Segmentation, By Controller Type

9. Machine Automation Controller Market Segmentation, By Form Factor

10. Machine Automation Controller Market Segmentation, By Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)