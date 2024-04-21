Network Function Virtualization Market’S Unprecedented Growth Fueled By Increasing Demand For Effective Network Management Systems

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Network Function Virtualization Market Scope and Overview

The Network Function Virtualization Market Size was valued at USD 31.16 Bn in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 212.25 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2024-2031.

The growing need for an efficient and cost-effective network management system, rising adoption of telecom equipment and services, and the increasing pace of network automation & virtualization technology adoption are significant drivers for this growth. As networks become more complex, the demand for cloud-based services, IoT deployments, security agility, and cloud migration continues to grow, further increasing the demand for NFV.

Key Players:

The major key players are Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies, 6WIND, A10 Networks, Affirmed Networks, Allot Communications, Amdocs.

Market Analysis

The Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market benefits from its ability to address high capital investments, support & maintenance costs, and end-of-life events of hardware networking devices by leveraging off-the-shelf IT. Virtualization integrates many network devices into high-capacity industry-standard servers, switches, and storage, deployable across data centers, network nodes, and end-user facilities. Additionally, the rising demand for advanced network management systems drives market growth.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Components:



Solutions

Orchestration and Automation Services

By Virtualized Network Functions:



Compute

Storage Network

By Applications:



Virtual Appliance Core Network

By End Users:



Service Providers

Data Centers

Enterprises



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Healthcare



Retail



Manufacturing



Government and Defense



Education



IT-enabled Services Others

By Enterprise Size:



SMEs Large enterprises

Factor s Contributing to the Growth of the Network Function Virtualization Market



Rising Demand for Efficient Network Management : Traditional hardware-based network infrastructure often faces challenges related to scalability, manageability, and cost-effectiveness. NFV offers a solution by decoupling network functions from proprietary hardware and deploying them as software-based virtualized instances on standard server hardware. This shift towards software-defined networking (SDN) and NFV enables more efficient network management, dynamic resource allocation, and faster service deployment.

Server Virtualization and Cloud Services : The widespread adoption of server virtualization and cloud computing has paved the way for NFV implementation. NFV leverages similar virtualization principles to consolidate network functions onto shared infrastructure, leading to resource optimization, cost savings, and improved scalability. Cloud-based NFV deployments enable on-demand access to network services, rapid scalability, and seamless integration with other cloud-based applications and platforms. Demand for Advanced Network Management Systems : As networks evolve to support emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge computing, and artificial intelligence, the need for advanced network management systems becomes increasingly critical. NFV provides a platform for deploying, managing, and scaling network services dynamically to meet evolving requirements. By centralizing network management and control, NFV enhances agility, resilience, and security in modern network environments.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Political tensions and conflicts create uncertainties, impacting international trade and business relationships. This instability may lead to hesitancy among companies to invest in or expand their NFV deployments, affecting market growth. Heightened geopolitical tensions can cause economic uncertainties, impacting overall market demand and investor confidence.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Economic uncertainty may lead businesses to cut back on investments, impacting budgets allocated for NFV implementations. However, NFV can be seen as a cost-saving measure during downturns, attracting companies seeking efficiency and cost optimization. Increased competition may lead to pricing pressures, but economic downturns often spur innovation in NFV offerings.

Key Regional Development

North America dominates the Network Function Virtualization Market with a revenue share exceeding 32%, driven by advanced technology adoption, rapid 5G network deployment, its industrialized economy, and the presence of key players like Juniper Networks, IBM, Cisco, and Extreme Networks.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial Network Function Virtualization Market growth, propelled by its robust IT infrastructure, expertise in software development, expanding cloud-based services, and emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. These factors underscore the global momentum behind NFV adoption, highlighting its transformative impact on network infrastructure across regions.

Key Takeaways



Network Function Virtualization Market poised for exponential growth, driven by digital transformation and increasing demand for efficient network management.

Service provider sector leads revenue share, while virtual appliance segment promises rapid growth. North America dominates, fueled by advanced technology adoption, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a key growth region.

