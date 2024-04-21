Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market To Reach USD 13.72 Billion By 2031 Owing To Surging Demand For Environmentally Friendly Wastewater Treatment

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Stringent environmental regulations and rising demand for water reuse in industries like energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market.

The SNS Insider report forecasts that the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market is expected to reach USD 13.72 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024-2031. The market was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2023.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



H2o GmbH

GEA Group AG

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Aquarion AG

Praj Industries Ltd.

Veolia Water Technologies S. Water Services, Inc.

Growing Demand for ZLD Systems Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Stringent regulations regarding wastewater disposal are promoting the adoption of ZLD systems. For instance, brine concentrate disposal from desalination plants is a major environmental concern. ZLD systems effectively address this issue by minimizing liquid discharge. The growing demand for freshwater, particularly in water-stressed regions, is driving the adoption of water reuse technologies. ZLD systems excel at recovering clean water from wastewater, making them ideal for industrial applications. ZLD systems offer high water recovery rates, often exceeding 95%. Additionally, they can recover valuable byproducts like salts and brines, reducing operational costs and minimizing waste generation. Industries with high water usage and complex wastewater streams, such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage, are increasingly adopting ZLD systems to comply with regulations and optimize water management.

However, the high initial capital investment required for ZLD systems can be a barrier for some industries. Additionally, the complexity of these systems necessitates skilled personnel for operation and maintenance. Furthermore, a lack of awareness regarding ZLD benefits in some regions may hinder market growth.

Recent Developments in the ZLD Systems Market



September 2022: Veolia Water Technologies partnered with Orange Business Services to strengthen its business data collection infrastructure and upgrade its digital solutions platform, allowing for remote monitoring and optimization of water treatment plants.

February 2022: Veolia completed the sale of New Suez, creating a global leader in ecological transformation. June 2021: Aquatech Internationalannounced a joint venture with Upwell Water to provide a new platform offering all-in-one water treatment and service with no upfront cost.

Segment Analysis:

By System: Conventional ZLD systems dominated the market in 2023 due to their standardized design suitable for various industries. These systems offer pre-defined stages like pretreatment, filtration, evaporation, and crystallization, catering to small and medium-sized operations.

By Process: Crystallization/Evaporation is the most popular process due to its wide applicability across industries like power, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Evaporators and crystallizers play a crucial role in ensuring minimal to zero liquid discharge.

By End-Use Industry: The energy & power sector held the largest market share in 2023 due to the high water demand and large-scale installations in this industry. The thermal power industry, particularly coal-fired plants, is a key driver due to stringent regulations and the need for wastewater treatment in non-coastal regions.

By System:



Hybrid Conventional

By Process:



Pre-treatment

Filtration Crystallization/Evaporation

By Technology:



Membrane Based Thermal Based

By End-use Industry:



Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy & Mining Others

The Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown:

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the possibility of a global economic slowdown pose potential challenges to the ZLD systems market. The war can disrupt supply chains for critical components and equipment, leading to price fluctuations and project delays. Additionally, an economic slowdown can lead to reduced investments in industrial projects, impacting the demand for ZLD systems.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate in the global ZLD systems market, primarily driven by several factors:

Governments in the region are implementing stricter regulations regarding wastewater treatment. ZLD systems offer a solution that complies with these regulations by minimizing liquid discharge and recovering valuable resources. For example, The Indian government mandated the installation of ZLD facilities in textile plants generating more than 25 cubic meters of wastewater daily. There is a growing awareness in the region about the importance of water conservation and sustainable wastewater management practices. This is driving the adoption of ZLD systems by industries. The anticipated investment of USD 0.01078 million in the Indian chemical sector by 2025, fueled by a 9% annual demand increase, will require robust wastewater management solutions, propelling ZLD system adoption. The rapid pace of industrialization in countries like China and India is leading to increased wastewater generation. ZLD systems provide an effective way to manage this growing volume of wastewater. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India issued guidelines on the feasibility of implementing ZLD systems for water-polluting industries.

Key Takeaways from the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Study



The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market size and future growth projections. This helps businesses understand the market potential and make informed investment decisions.

The study identifies the key factors driving market growth as well as the challenges that need to be addressed. This knowledge allows companies to capitalize on opportunities and develop strategies to overcome potential hurdles.

The report segments the market by system type, process, end-use industry, and region. This segmentation provides valuable insights into the performance of different segments and helps businesses identify lucrative market opportunities. The study analyzes key trends and developments in different regions across the globe. This knowledge helps businesses tailor their strategies to specific regional markets.

