Grand Avurudhu Sajjaya 2024


4/21/2024 1:40:12 AM

In true Sri Lankan spirit, Cinnamon Grand Colombo hosted an Avurudhu event at Nuga Gama.
Festivities included Sri Lankan food, sweets, beverages, and traditional activities that remind us all of our youth, a lovely introduction to anyone experiencing their first Avurudhu.

