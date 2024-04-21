Grand Avurudhu Sajjaya 2024

In true Sri Lankan spirit, Cinnamon Grand Colombo hosted an Avurudhu event at Nuga Gama. Festivities included Sri Lankan food, sweets, beverages, and traditional activities that remind us all of our youth, a lovely introduction to anyone experiencing their first Avurudhu.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.