SLFP Warring Parties Meet At Sirimavo's Birth Anniversary Event

The two sides at war in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had a rare face to face meeting at an event held to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena and newly appointed SLFP Vice President Nimal Siripala de Silva were among those who attended the event.

Both sides greeted each other and also had tea together at the event.

However, the two sides made indirect attacks at each other in the speeches they made at the event.

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa also attended the event and called on both sides to reconcile for the sake of the party.

A group of SLFP members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had recently appointed Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

Kumaratunga had obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

The Police had also sealed the SLFP headquarters in Colombo as an investigation had been launched over missing documents. (Colombo Gazette)