Two Cops Arrested Over Links To Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Two police officers have been arrested over alleged links to drug traffickers.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Sergeant attached to the Doretiyawa Police Station.
Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon ordered the arrest after a suspect in custody had spilled the beans.
According to reports, one policeman had links with“Dubai Sampath” a notorious drug dealer. (Colombo Gazette)
