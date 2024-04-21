'Punish Him In A Way That...': Karnataka Murder Accused's Father Demands Strict Punishment For Son

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The father of the accused, Fayaz, who killed Congress corporator's daughter Neha Hiremath in Hubballi has said that his son should be \"punished in such a way that no man thinks of harassing a woman”. Amid claims of 'love jihad', Baba Saheb Subani, Fayaz's father, who is also a school teacher has now made some revelations on the case and said that Neha's family had called him eight months ago to inform him that his son was troubling her. His mother, however, has said that both were in love (23), the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18 Read: Neha Hiremath case: Karnataka murder accused's mother denies 'love jihad' claims, says 'she made the first move'“I came to know about this incident (murder) around 6 pm on Thursday. I was shocked. He (Fayaz) should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. Neha was like my daughter, I apologise to her family members,” he said as quoted by The Indian Express also added that he and his wife Mumtaz had been living separately for the past six years and his son also called him whenever he needed money. However, Fayaz's father too, has not denied the fact that Neha and Fayaz were in a love relationship.“For six years, my wife and I have been living separately. Fayaz stayed with his mother. It has been three months since I spoke to Fayaz; he called me whenever he needed money. I admit my son has made a mistake. It is also true that Fayaz and Neha were in a love relationship and he told me he wanted to marry her, but I refused it by folding my hands,” the father said as quoted by TIE Read: 'Personal reasons, not love Jihad': Karnataka CM on killing of Congress corporator's daughter on college campusNeha's father Niranjan Hiremath who spoke to the media said that Fayaz was pestering his daughter for a love relationship but she refused.“When my daughter was pursuing BCA, he also enrolled in the same college but failed. He was pestering my daughter for a love relationship but she refused. When he continued to pressurise her, she informed her mother. My brother and others had warned him and also informed Fayaz's parents about it. Despite all this, I lost my daughter,” he said as quoted by the daily shared by news agency PTI also showed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Bengaluru and Hubballi staged massive protests demanding justice for Neha.(With inputs from PTI)

