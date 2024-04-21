Four, Including Minor Girl Killed, And Two Injured In Gurugram Crematorium Wall Collapse

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four people, including a minor girl, were killed, and two others injured after the wall of a crematorium collapsed on them in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar area on April 20, as per a PTI report. The tragic incident occurred at 6.20 pm on April 20 said a case of death by negligence has been lodged against the Madanpuri cremation ground's caretaker and management, who are on the run Captured on CCTVThe wall collapse was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the cremation ground and showed the 20x15 foot boundary wall suddenly crash down on residents of Arjun Nagar colony who were seated near it people, including two children, were buried under the debris. Bystanders came to the rescue and called the police, as per the report retrieved residents were rushed to a hospital where four were declared dead. Three of the deceased were identified as Devi Dayal (70), Krishan (52), and Manoj Gaba (41), PTI reported citing the police has also identified the deceased minor as 11-year-old Tanya and one of the injured persons as Deepa Pradhan have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the police team is ensuring that necessary legal procedures are followed, ANI added will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death, it said.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

