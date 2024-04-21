Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Dibakar Banerjee's Film Mints ₹12 Lakhs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 2: Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor's film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 received a lukewarm response at the box office to a report by Sacnilk, the movie earned around 12 lakhs in India net on its second day of release. The movie further had an overall 5.56% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.\"Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2\" (LSD 2) earned ₹15 lakh nett in India on its opening day, which was Friday, and added another ₹12 lahks on the second day, making a total of ₹27 lahks in box office collections over the first two days of its theatrical release movie also stars Mouni Roy, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik Rajpurohit, a transgender actor, is making her debut as one of the leads in the film. The trans community has made great strides from being almost invisible on screen to fronting a Bollywood film. According to the makers, Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film Read: Do Aur Do Pyaar BO collection Day 2: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz-starrer film mints only ₹85 lakhs“There was a time when trans people were not as much visible in mainstream media. But now, I see some changes and when I am part of that change, I feel honoured. I hope this sets an example to so many girls like me, who are young, who live in rural areas, and that they feel happy,” Rajpurohit told PTI.\"Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2\" presents a trio of interconnected stories, each exploring different facets of modern life. The first chapter, \"LIKE,\" follows Noor, played by Paritosh Tiwari, a transitioning female, delving into her journey and the challenges faced during her transition second story, \"SHARE,\" features Kullu, portrayed by Bonita Rajpurohit, a trans woman, offering a unique perspective on relationships and personal growth Read: Has Bollywood actor Aamir Khan endorsed Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's the truthThe third chapter, \"DOWNLOAD,\" revolves around a young gamer, played by Abhinav Santosh Singh, whose obsession with gaining more followers leads him into precarious situations. Together, these stories reflect a mix of identity, technology, and the human experience Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.(With inputs from PTI)

