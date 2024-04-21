US House Approves $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel, And Taiwan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The U.S. House of Representatives, with broad bipartisan support, approved a $95 billion aid package for security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Saturday.

The bill is expected to be passed by the Senate next week and then signed by the President of the United States.

The aid package for Ukraine totals over $60 billion, earmarked to address the conflict in the country.

The legislation also allocates $26 billion for Israel, $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for India and the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

The White House stated that humanitarian aid packages are for Gaza and Sudan.

The approval of this bill was a rare moment of cooperation between the Republican and Democratic parties in America, with Democrats joining moderate Republicans to pass this aid package for Ukraine.

U.S. officials have announced that weapons and air defense systems will be ready to be delivered to Ukraine as soon as the bill is approved by the Senate.

The Ukraine aid bill passed with 311 votes in favor against 112 votes opposed.

While all 210 Democrats voted in favor, most Republican Congress members were opposed, with 112 of them voting against and 101 in favor.

The President of Ukraine welcomed the approval of the aid package by the U.S. House of Representatives. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the bill prevents the escalation of war and saves thousands of lives. He expressed hope that the bill would soon be approved by the U.S. Senate and sent to Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister of Israel also welcomed the approval of the bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. Benjamin Netanyahu said that the passage of this bill demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel from both Republican and Democratic parties in the United States. He wrote on Twitter:“Thank you, friends. Thank you, America.”

Biden, who had requested additional aid to Ukraine from Congress since last year, said in a statement:“This comes at an urgent moment as Israel faces unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine is under constant bombardment from Russia.”

However, the Kremlin responded by stating that the support package and financial aid from the United States to Ukraine would further turn the country into ruins and increase the number of casualties.

