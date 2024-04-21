Mohamed Alabbar: Emaar Fixes Your Home for Free

(MENAFN- Publsh) • Emaar Properties will cover all costs for repairs of homes within its communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, ensuring that residents face no financial burden.

• Emaar's dedicated teams are already assessing and repairing damages, working in close coordination with local authorities to expedite the process.



Dubai, UAE – 19 April 2024: Emaar Properties is deeply committed to the well-being of its community. Since the severe rains began on the 16th of April, our facility management and community management staff have been on the ground, tirelessly assisting customers day and night. The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions. Building on this dedicated effort, we are pleased to announce an initiative to repair all homes within our communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, at no cost to residents.



This announcement was made by Emaar's founder, Mohamed Alabbar, emphasizing the company's dedication to its residents.



" At Emaar Properties, we are deeply committed to the well-being and safety of all our residents and stakeholders. In response to the challenges posed by this adverse weather and heavy rains that Dubai has experienced in the past few days, I am pleased to announce that Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” Mohamed Alabbar stated. “Emaar has always strived to support our community in times of need, and as a responsible company, we undertake to provide all possible support in such situations including complete repair of our customers’ homes.”



Emaar’s dedicated teams are already coordinating with local authorities and have begun assessing and restoring the damaged properties. All homes, whether old or new, that have reported damages directly resulting from the recent rainfall and registered through Emaar call centre are eligible for this service.





