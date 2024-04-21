U.S. Senate To Vote On Aid Package For Ukraine On Tuesday Schumer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will consider a bill on aid for Ukraine, which the House of Representatives approved on Saturday.

According to Ukrinform, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced this on the social media platform X .

“The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, and humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday,” he wrote.

To become law, the bill must be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the President.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed H.R. 8035 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

The vote took place on Saturday as part of a package of four bills that provide foreign aid to U.S. allies and partners.

