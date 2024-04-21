Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Meat Shops In Hyderabad, Parts Of Maharashtra Closed Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have announced the closure of all meat shops and slaughterhouses on Sunday (April 21) in observance of Mahavir Jayanti.

According to reports, the GHMC commissioner issued a notice instructing all district officers to comply with the order.

Similarly, Maharashtra's VVMC has also imposed a ban on the slaughter and sale of meat on Sunday, with the exception of fish, reports said. This marks the first time since 2009 that the Vasai Virar civic body has implemented such a ban.

These measures come after the Animal Welfare Board of India directed all state governments and union territories to ensure the closure of slaughterhouses for a day on Mahavir Jayanti.

The directive, issued to district collectors and municipal corporations, follows a Supreme Court order from 2008, which deemed such closures as reasonable restrictions not violating constitutional rights.

Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, and is celebrated by the Jain community to promote peace, harmony, and the teachings of Mahavira.

Falling on April 21 this year, the festival involves processions with Mahavira's idol, religious songs, charity, fasting, temple visits, prayers, and meditation. Jain observances during Mahavir Jayanti typically include consuming satvik food, a vegetarian meal devoid of onion and garlic.