In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Shelling Damaged Utility Company, Houses And Power Grids

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a utility company, houses, and power grids were damaged as a result of Russian artillery shelling and drone strikes.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.
"During the day, the Russian army fired artillery at the Nikopol region. They also hit the area with attack drones of various modifications. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities were affected by the enemy attacks," the statement reads. Read also:
Another Russian strike targets Dnipropetrovsk
region
According to Lysak, five private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged, and a utility company was destroyed. A bus stop and power lines were hit. No people were injured.
As reported, a man died as a result of shelling in the Dnipro district on April 20.
MENAFN21042024000193011044ID1108118981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.