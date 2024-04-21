Ukraine Has Transatlantic Support It Needs To Stand Up To Russian Aggression - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has welcomed the decision of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve a new aid package for Ukraine, noting that this decision is a manifestation of transatlantic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, Borrell wrote this on his page on the social media platform X .

“I welcome today's vote by the U.S. House of Representatives. Ukraine will have the transatlantic support it needs to stand up to Russian aggression,” he wrote.

As previously reported, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a new $60 billion aid package for Ukraine.