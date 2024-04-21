Ukraine Aid Package To Make America More Secure - Pentagon Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has welcomed the adoption of a package of foreign aid bills by the House of Representatives on Saturday, emphasizing that it would ultimately contribute to the security of America itself and strengthen U.S. leadership.

This is said in a statement released by the Pentagon, Ukrinform reports.

"I welcome the passage of the critical national security supplemental, which will help the Department of Defense support Ukraine and Israel, bolster security in the Indo-Pacific, and stand firm with our Allies and partners around the world,” Austin said.

He noted that this legislation is also an important investment in America's future, as by providing approximately $50 billion that will flow directly into U.S. defense industrial base.

“This legislation will make America more secure and save lives.

We have seen yet again that the troubles of our times will only worsen without strong, steady U.S. leadership to advance our core security interests,” Austin stressed.

The Pentagon chief also stressed that the world is still watching, and lives are still on the line. America's long-term security is still at stake.

“We must never give our friends, our rivals, or our foes any reason to doubt America's resolve,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed H.R. 8035 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024, which provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

Photo: AA