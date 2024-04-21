On Behalf Of EU Parliament, Metsola Welcomes U.S. House Approval Of Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has welcomed the vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on a new aid package for Ukraine and called support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression "the only way forward for peace."

According to Ukrinform, the European Parliament president said this in a post on the social media platform X .

“On behalf of the European Parliament, I welcome today's vote by the US House of Representatives, providing crucial support to Ukraine. The only way forward for peace is helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves. We stand united. For freedom, against aggression,” she noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed H.R. 8035 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024, which provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.