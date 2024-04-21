Family Development Foundation Ensures Well-Being Of Senior Citizens And Families Through Social Support Services

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, April 20, 2024: In light of the unstable weather conditions experienced across the UAE, the Family Development Foundation (FDF) took proactive measures to contact senior citizens and residents. Their aim is to ensure safety and well-being of senior citizens and that of their families, while offering them required support. These efforts come in alignment with the strong belief of the Foundation in the active role of senior citizens in society, recognising them as a valued and integral part of the UAE community.

Moza Ali Al Mazrouei, Social Care Specialist at FDF, said:“In line with the unwavering commitment, vision and mission of the Foundation to raise the quality of life of senior citizens and to ensure a secured and stable life for them, our Social Support service providers have reached out to senior citizens and residents through the phone. Through these efforts, we seek to ensure their well-being and that of theirn families and necessary support in response to the unanticipated weather conditions experienced across the country.”

“The Social Support services providers aim to give social, emotional and knowledge support to senior citizens and residents and serve to their needs and requirements. The Foundation seeks to create a social follow-up plan that ensures regular and continuous communication with them, by leveraging a team of qualified professionals to offer required support for senior citizens and residents and enable them to perform their daily tasks,” she added.

'The Foundation, through the Social Support service, seeks to provide access to senior citizens to the wide array of services offered by the UAE, as per their needs and requirements. Furthermore, the Foundation aims to identify senior citizens who are vulnerable and ensure that they receive necessary protection,” she noted.

Citizens and residents who have benefitted from the Social Support service lauded the Foundation for its efforts and steadfast dedication to providing attentive care and meeting their requirements. The continued support is regarded as a key instrument to attain social cohesion and improve their quality of life throughout the year, particularly during the recent challenging situations the country experienced.

Hamad Al Muhairi, who is a father, extended his gratitude to the Foundation for ensuring the well-being of senior citizens and their families and maintaining regular communication with them. He also thanked FDF for ongoing care and support to meet all their needs, especially during these difficult times.

Mira Al Nuaimi, who is a mother, said:“The Foundation places significant attention on the well-being of senior citizens and residents by constantly offering them necessary psychological, social, and health support. They have proactively reached out to every member of the family and demonstrated its readiness to give us the necessary support in the recent weather conditions the country witnessed.” Furthermore, she lauded the Foundation's endeavours in raising the quality of life of senior citizens.

Another mother named Fatima Al-Sheikh, said:“The Foundation's support and its continued communication with us has bolstered our confidence and hope,” underscoring that the constant support from the Social Support service team has brought happiness to their hearts.

Meanwhile, Zainab Ahmed, who is a mother, acknowledgedthe relentless efforts of FDF to offer all types of support to the families. She praised the initiative for its timely actions, which is an expression of loyalty and community cohesion.