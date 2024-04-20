Vinyl Enthusiasts Spin Into Action On UK's Record Store Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: It was 8.30 am (0730 GMT) and the line was growing in front of Flashback Records in the Shoreditch neighbourhood of Britain's capital.

Saturday marked the UK's annual Record Store Day, created to support independent outlets, and Vinyl enthusiasts were eager to get their hands on special reissues and new releases.

The first fans arrived at 4.45 am, although the store did not open until 9 am.

The excitement reflects a new golden age for Vinyl, with sales thriving despite their predicted demise 20 years ago.

Martin Wolyniec, 45, with a graying beard and blue eyes and accompanied by his niece Amelia, stood in the line outside the store, holding a list of specials released for the day.

On it was an album by the English band Groove Armada, the duos Orbital, and Everything but the Girl, and if the pair were "lucky", a record by the singer Kate Bush.

Minutes later, after a search inside, Wolyniec emerged victorious, brandishing a square bag filled with coveted album sleeves. Amelia danced ecstatically to celebrate.

Standing the test of time

Wolyniec and his wife began collecting Vinyl six years ago.

"Probably because it's something you can still feel, touch, look at -- not just something that fits in our phone," he said.

Derek Yeboah, a 32-year-old software designer, started his own collection after inheriting his brother's old garage and trance records.

He had his eye on some jazz and blues titles. "Everything is digital now," he said.

"Songs are shortened because of social media, everything has to fit within four minutes" whereas Vinyl offers more freedom and space, he said.

This annual day "is very important as it gives us a boost at this time of the year which is really needed," said Mark Burgess, the founder and owner of Flashback Records.