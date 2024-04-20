4 People Killed, Injured In Kabul Blast

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): One person was killed and three others injured in a bomb blast in the capital Kabul late on Saturday, an official said.

Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran told Pajhwok Afghan News:“A magnetic bomb planted in a Mercedes vehicle exploded this evening in the Kot-i-Sangi locality in the limits of third Police District which killed one person and injured three others.”

The driver of the vehicle was killed and three common people injured, he said, adding police reached the site of the blast and launched investigations.

nh

Visits: 62