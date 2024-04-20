PM Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, currently visiting Qatar. They discussed relations between the two countries, and a host of regional and international issues of common concern.

