Qatar To Care For 20 Russian, Ukrainian Families

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar announced that 20 Russian and Ukrainian families, including 37 children, have arrived in Doha under an integrated programme that aims to provide healthcare and comprehensive support for the families and their children within Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts dedicated to reuniting families separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Qatar hosts these families during April 18-27 to help them receive medical, psychological, and social support. The programme represents a critical step towards assisting the families to undergo the healing process and is designed to provide an overall support that meets immediate needs and lays the foundation for long-term recovery and inclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the programme helps promote health well-being and stability through focusing on psychological, physical, and social health for all family members, paving the way for families to build their life confidently and safely, highlighting that the programme is conducted in partnership with representatives of both the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Qatar in its capacity as mediator will remain committed to protecting the well-being of all conflict-affected civilians, along with its unflinching commitment to continuing the mediation efforts with a special focus on children reunification and ensuring their safety and care, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined.



