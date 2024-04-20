Milliman Analysis: Public Pension Funded Ratio Rises To 79.7% In March, Reaching Highest Mark In Two Years

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Milliman PPFI plans gain $62 billion in funded status for the month thanks to robust asset returns

A second consecutive month of overall positive market performance in March increased the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio from 78.6% at the end of February to 79.7% as of March 31. This marks the highest level since March 31, 2022, when the funded status stood at 82.7%. The PPFI plans returned an estimated 1.7% in aggregate for March 2024, with individual plan returns ranging from an estimated 0.9% to 2.6% for the month. The PPFI plans gained approximately $85 billion in market value during the period, offset by a net negative cash flow of around $9 billion. The deficit between estimated plan assets and liabilities decreased by $62 billion, reaching $1.271 trillion as of March 31.

“March's market improvement pushed an additional four plans above the 90% funded mark, so 25 total plans now stand above this key benchmark,” said Becky Sielman, co-author of Milliman's PPFI.“At the other end of the spectrum, 15 plans remain below 60% funded, the same number as last month.”

