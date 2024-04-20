Zaporizhzhia Prepares 430 Points Of Invincibility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, 430 Points of Invincibility are ready to operate, and they will be opened in the case of a power outage for four hours.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 430 Points of Invincibility are ready to work in the Zaporizhzhia region. Currently, there are no emergency power outages for people in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. But we have to be prepared for them. In the case of a power outage for four hours, the Points of Invincibility will be opened," wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the region continues to live in conditions of daily shelling of energy infrastructure facilities by the enemy. Power engineers are doing their best to keep the situation stable.

Enemy drone shot down over

Residents prepare themselves for possible power outages by having generators, power banks, water and food supplies.

However, in the case of a power outage for four hours, the Points of Invincibility will be opened. They will work whenever needed and will become centers of information, and communication, and a place to charge phones.

As reported, the Russian army fired 291 times at the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, damaging residential buildings.